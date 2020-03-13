Additional border controls are focused on larger virus outbreaks

The focus of extra border controls which will be introduced from Friday, March 13 is mainly on wider outbreaks and people coming from risk areas, the Police and Border Guard's Deputy Director-General for Information Management and Procedures Priit Pärkna told ERR.

"We have agreed on the procedural details. In this case, we are talking about the larger border crossing points such as Estonia's external border, Schengen, ports and bigger border crossing points in south Estonia in Ikla and Valga," Pärkna said adding that "If there's a need to do it, we will extend our activities."

"I emphasize that small border crossing points are used primarily by local people who are visiting their friends and family and the danger of bringing in the virus from there is slightly smaller," Pärkna explained.

Regarding the possible deadlocks in the border crossing points, Pärkna said that the system has been built to keep and disturb as few people as possible.

"Evidently, it can bring longer lines but I hope that people are understanding and it for the safety of all people," Pärkna added.

--

