ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Minister urges Estonians traveling abroad to return as soon as possible ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), with Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) in the background.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), with Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) in the background. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) issued a call on social media for Estonian nationals to return from travel abroad as soon as possible, as several countries have begun partially or fully shutting down international air traffic in their territory, several countries can no longer be used as transit countries due to entry restrictions on the ground, and there is a very strong likelihood that these restrictions will expand further in the days to come.

"Thus I am urging people who are abroad for a short term to return to Estonia as quickly as possible, as due to restrictions in other countries, this will become increasingly difficult as time goes on," Reinsalu said, also advising people not to travel beyond Estonia unless truly necessary, as travel facilitates the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Do not invite citizens of other countries to come here for a visit," he continued. "Let's ask citizens of other countries to stay home. This is safer both for them and for us."

The minister said that countries continue to impose entry prohibitions or quarantines in real time for citizens of other countries, including Estonia. The Foreign Ministry is providing information regarding this matter on its homepage, but this information may not always be up to date or complete, as in many cases, the ministry either receives information from other countries via official channels ex-post or doesn't receive any information at all.

Reinsalu also reiterated a warning that the obligation to self-isolate for 14 days applies in Estonia both to Estonians as well as foreigners arriving from a number of other countries. The list of at-risk countries is endorsed on a daily basis by the prime minister as the person in charge of the emergency situation currently in force in Estonia, and according to the foreign minister, new countries are likely to be added to this list every day.

As of Friday, the list of at-risk countries includes China, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Egypt.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairscoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:38

Western Estonian islands closed to all but residents

17:01

Churches to halt regular services, doors to remain open

16:13

Siim Kallas: Estonian economy needs up to €9 billion to survive crisis

15:35

Tartu University Hospital sets up mobile triage unit in front of ER

14:48

Tallink suspends ferry service on Tallinn-Stockholm route

14:03

Minister urges Estonians traveling abroad to return as soon as possible

13:22

Tänak in fourth heading into day three of Rally Mexico

12:52

Minister: Goal of state aid package to help spare people from losing jobs

12:17

In case you missed it: March 7-March 13

11:55

Prime minister issues orders to border crossing points, local governments

11:10

109 cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in Estonia

10:41

Kuressaare Hospital lacking sufficient staff for coronavirus testing

10:03

No coronavirus vaccine anytime soon, says virology professor

09:39

Nominees for Estonian Music Industry Awards announced

09:07

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival changing dates or moving online

08:35

Riigikogu to reorganize work due to coronavirus

08:10

Tourists advised to postpone visiting Estonia

13.03

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia now 79 Updated

13.03

Conscript in Kalev Infantry Battalion diagnosed with coronavirus

13.03

Oil shale producer VKG closes Kiviter plant

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: