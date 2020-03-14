Tourists advised to postpone visiting Estonia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is recommending all tourists, especially those from risk areas, postpone their trips to Estonia for the "health of international visitors as well as residents of Estonia". Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have also been added the list of risk area countries.

On March 12, the government declared an emergency situation in response to the pandemic spread of the coronavirus around the world.

The foreign ministry issued new recommendations and measures on Friday to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A statement issued on Friday evening said: "Out of consideration for the health of international visitors as well as residents of Estonia, we recommend postponing your trips."

This is especially recommended for people who have come into contact with the COVID-19 virus: "People coming from a risk area or who have contracted the virus/been in close contact with those affected are recommended to postpone any plans to travel to Estonia."

Anyone whose travel to Estonia from risk areas is unavoidable must remain in self-isolation for 14 days, effective from Monday, 16 March.

The statement said Estonia's borders are still open.

Estonian residents are advised not to plan holiday travel for the coming months and reconsider any travel plans. The ministry said: "The risk of being quarantined or finding yourself in areas affected by restricted movement may arise very suddenly while travelling."

At border crossing points, health checks will take place to detect symptoms of the coronavirus. Travelers will also need to start filling in forms upon entering the country in order to identify the origin of their stay at the border.

Package cruises on the Tallinn-Stockholm route are suspended. Regular ferry traffic continues but measures to limit the spread of the virus will be developed and implemented in cooperation with shipping companies.

The risk areas as determined by the government committee on March 13, based on recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and risk evaluation, are: China, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Egypt. This list is subject to change.

More information on measures in place during the emergency situation can be found here.

A list of frequently asked questions for tourists can be seen here.

Emergency situation measures. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

