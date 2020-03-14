ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tourists advised to postpone visiting Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is recommending all tourists, especially those from risk areas, postpone their trips to Estonia for the "health of international visitors as well as residents of Estonia". Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have also been added the list of risk area countries.

On March 12, the government declared an emergency situation in response to the pandemic spread of the coronavirus around the world.

The foreign ministry issued new recommendations and measures on Friday to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A statement issued on Friday evening said: "Out of consideration for the health of international visitors as well as residents of Estonia, we recommend postponing your trips."

This is especially recommended for people who have come into contact with the COVID-19 virus: "People coming from a risk area or who have contracted the virus/been in close contact with those affected are recommended to postpone any plans to travel to Estonia."

Anyone whose travel to Estonia from risk areas is unavoidable must remain in self-isolation for 14 days, effective from Monday, 16 March.

The statement said Estonia's borders are still open.

Estonian residents are advised not to plan holiday travel for the coming months and reconsider any travel plans. The ministry said: "The risk of being quarantined or finding yourself in areas affected by restricted movement may arise very suddenly while travelling."

At border crossing points, health checks will take place to detect symptoms of the coronavirus. Travelers will also need to start filling in forms upon entering the country in order to identify the origin of their stay at the border. 

Package cruises on the Tallinn-Stockholm route are suspended. Regular ferry traffic continues but measures to limit the spread of the virus will be developed and implemented in cooperation with shipping companies.

The risk areas as determined by the government committee on March 13, based on recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and risk evaluation, are: China, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Egypt. This list is subject to change. 

More information on measures in place during the emergency situation can be found here.

A list of frequently asked questions for tourists can be seen here.

Emergency situation measures. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of foreign affairscoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
09:07

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival changing dates or moving online

08:35

Riigikogu to reorganize work due to coronavirus

08:10

Tourists advised to postpone visiting Estonia

13.03

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia now 79 Updated

13.03

Conscript in Kalev Infantry Battalion diagnosed with coronavirus

13.03

Oil shale producer VKG closes Kiviter plant

13.03

Kaitseliit, Naiskodukaitse helping with coronavirus monitoring duties

13.03

Lutheran church caps congregations at 100, enacts other COVID-19 measures

13.03

Tallink: No redundancies but looking at early holiday options

13.03

Finance minister: Economy could contract in 2020

13.03

Estonian National Opera cancels all performances through to May 1

13.03

Saaremaa proposes ferry passengers stay in vehicles during crossings

13.03

Coronavirus panic sees shops' sales volumes rival Christmas

13.03

Health Board: Goal no longer to find each individual coronavirus case

13.03

State forest company puts over €35 million from 2019 profits into coffers

13.03

Tax and Customs Board to close all offices Monday

13.03

Ida-Viru Central Hospital chief doctor: Home best place for isolation

13.03

Tallinn Central Library to stay open, National Library closes from Friday Updated

13.03

President's monthly salary to increase to €6,661, MP's to €4,330

13.03

PPA to close all customer service offices until Tuesday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: