Western Estonian islands closed to all but residents

Under the orders of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), the person in charge of Estonia's current emergency situation, beginning Saturday, only permanent residents of Estonia's western islands will be permitted to access the islands. Additional restrictions were introduced in order to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Only permanent residents of Hiiumaa, Saaremaa, Muhu, Vormsi, Kihnu and Ruhnu will be permitted to travel to the islands; others will be prohibited from traveling to the area. Nonresidents currently in the islands will be given the chance to leave.

The restriction entered into force immediately and will remain in effect for at least two weeks initially. After two weeks, the prime minister will decide together with the government committee managing the emergency situation whether the travel restriction needs to be extended or not.

This restriction does not extend to cargo or vital services.

In order to avoid close contact, ferry passengers must remain in their vehicles while on board.

Island residents can access necessary additional information via their local governments.

Restrictions will remain in place until ordered otherwise.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!