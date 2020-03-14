ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Western Estonian islands closed to all but residents ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The ferry Leiger approaching the Port of Rohuküla. Photo is illustrative.
The ferry Leiger approaching the Port of Rohuküla. Photo is illustrative. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Under the orders of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), the person in charge of Estonia's current emergency situation, beginning Saturday, only permanent residents of Estonia's western islands will be permitted to access the islands. Additional restrictions were introduced in order to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Only permanent residents of Hiiumaa, Saaremaa, Muhu, Vormsi, Kihnu and Ruhnu will be permitted to travel to the islands; others will be prohibited from traveling to the area. Nonresidents currently in the islands will be given the chance to leave.

The restriction entered into force immediately and will remain in effect for at least two weeks initially. After two weeks, the prime minister will decide together with the government committee managing the emergency situation whether the travel restriction needs to be extended or not.

This restriction does not extend to cargo or vital services.

In order to avoid close contact, ferry passengers must remain in their vehicles while on board.

Island residents can access necessary additional information via their local governments.

Restrictions will remain in place until ordered otherwise.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

saaremaacoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:38

Western Estonian islands closed to all but residents

17:01

Churches to halt regular services, doors to remain open

16:13

Siim Kallas: Estonian economy needs up to €9 billion to survive crisis

15:35

Tartu University Hospital sets up mobile triage unit in front of ER

14:48

Tallink suspends ferry service on Tallinn-Stockholm route

14:03

Minister urges Estonians traveling abroad to return as soon as possible

13:22

Tänak in fourth heading into day three of Rally Mexico

12:52

Minister: Goal of state aid package to help spare people from losing jobs

12:17

In case you missed it: March 7-March 13

11:55

Prime minister issues orders to border crossing points, local governments

11:10

109 cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in Estonia

10:41

Kuressaare Hospital lacking sufficient staff for coronavirus testing

10:03

No coronavirus vaccine anytime soon, says virology professor

09:39

Nominees for Estonian Music Industry Awards announced

09:07

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival changing dates or moving online

08:35

Riigikogu to reorganize work due to coronavirus

08:10

Tourists advised to postpone visiting Estonia

13.03

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia now 79 Updated

13.03

Conscript in Kalev Infantry Battalion diagnosed with coronavirus

13.03

Oil shale producer VKG closes Kiviter plant

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: