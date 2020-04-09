Paper: Island ferry traffic fell by 50 percent in March

Newspaper Saarte Hääl reported on Thursday that passengers and vehicles using the ferry between the mainland and islands fell by 50 percent in March due to the emergency situation.

A total of 63,077 passengers and 37,906 vehicles used the TS Laevad owned-service in March which is a decline of 53 percent and 41 percent, respectively, when compared to March 2019.

The newspaper reported Ave Metsla, Member of the Management Board and head of services at TS Laevad, as saying the number of passengers on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route decreased by 54 percent and the number of vehicles by 43 percent in March, while the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route decreased by 46 percent and 34 percent respectively.

While personal trips have declined, the movement of goods has kept flowing well, Metsla said.

Due to the emergency situation only people with a permanent residence on the islands are allowed to enter.

