Movement restrictions for western islands amended, Manija island added

On Monday, amendments were made to the restrictions on freedom of movement in Saaremaa, Hiiumaa, Vormsi, Ruhnu, Kihnu and Muhu municipalities which would allow people to go the mainland but not return. Movement restrictions were also extended to Manija Island.

New regulations allow the islanders to return to their jobs on the mainland, and vice-versa, but only on the condition that they do not return to their homes until the quarantine period is over. The end date for the restrictions is not yet known.

There is no limit to traveling between Muhu Island and Saaremaa.

With the ruling of the Government Commission today, the police will allow people without COVID-19 symptoms to leave for work on islands or on the mainland.

Western Prefect Kaido Kõplas said: "Therefore, we ask people to think carefully about their daily activities and to move only when absolutely necessary. Restrictions are in place to prevent the transmission of the virus and the less movement there is, the lower the risk. We ask for an understanding attitude both from the people and from the employers."

Under the orders of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) only permanent residents of Estonia's western islands of Hiiumaa, Kihnu, Muhu, Ruhnu, Saarema and Vormsi are currently allowed to access the islands. Additional restrictions have been introduced in order to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including those curtailing leisure activities.

With today's order of March 16, the government commission added Manija Island to the list of islands with reduced mobility.

The police are checking foot and car passengers in the ports of Rohuküla, Heltermaa, Virtsu, Kuivastu, Munalaiu, Sõru and Triigi, and only authorized persons are allowed to move to or from the islands.

