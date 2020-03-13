ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallink halts Tallinn-Stockholm return cruise ticket sales

Source: Tallink Group
Shipping line Tallink has stopped selling return tickets on its Tallinn to Stockholm cruises, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The route still operates, but only one-way tickets can be purchased in either direction. The measure will remain in place through to May 1, the company says.

Tallink says it will work with the authorities to take further measures to help prevent the spread of the virus, which has seen the number of confirmed cases in Estonia jump from 17 to 41 in less than 24 hours, and will announce these as they come up.

"We fully understand the need for emergency measures to be implemented and, for our part, are ready to cooperate fully with the Estonian, Finnish, Swedish and Latvian authorities with the common goal of ensuring health and safety for everyone," said Paavo Nõgene, Tallink Group chair.

"We will be promptly informed of any new decisions and follow-up actions," Nõgene went on.

On Thursday, the Port of Tallinn announced that it would not be accepting cruise ships through to May 1. This concerns the larger cruise ships which do not run year-round and which come from a variety of different locations and call in at various Baltic port cities.

The Estonian government called an emergency situation late on Thursday, which includes closing all schools from Monday, banning all large gatherings of people including for sports and cultural events, and instigating border checks.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

