Tallink changes schedule of Tallinn-Helsinki shuttle vessels

Tallink will make changes to its Star and Megastar shuttle service vessels on the Tallinn-Helsinki route starting from Wednesday as a result of the decision of the Finnish government to close the borders from March 19.

The Star vessel will depart from Helsinki on March 18 at 7.30 a.m. All other Star departures are canceled until the company announces the return of the ship.

The Megastar is currently operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route on a regular schedule.

Sea Wind is also currently operating on the Tallinn-Vuosaari route on a regular schedule, Tallink said on Tuesday.

