ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallink changes schedule of Tallinn-Helsinki shuttle vessels ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tallink's Star shuttle ferry.
Tallink's Star shuttle ferry. Source: Tallink Grupp
News

Tallink will make changes to its Star and Megastar shuttle service vessels on the Tallinn-Helsinki route starting from Wednesday as a result of the decision of the Finnish government to close the borders from March 19.

The Star vessel will depart from Helsinki on March 18 at 7.30 a.m. All other Star departures are canceled until the company announces the return of the ship.

The Megastar is currently operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route on a regular schedule.  

Sea Wind is also currently operating on the Tallinn-Vuosaari route on a regular schedule, Tallink said on Tuesday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinkhelsinkicoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:47

Tallinn to provide hot lunches for children during emergency situation

19:26

No decision made on holding Spring Storm military exercise in May

19:04

Gallery: Spring is getting closer

18:52

Tallinn kindergartens will remain open during emergency situation

18:32

Defense chief restricts conscripts to bases until May 1

18:05

Vladimir Svet named elder of Lasnamäe, salary to be €4,200 per month

17:50

President: Parliament must go on even when government declares emergency

17:46

Tallink changes schedule of Tallinn-Helsinki shuttle vessels

17:29

Coronavirus testing extended to patients with mild symptoms

17:08

Lauri Hussar: From the school crisis to the coronavirus crisis and back

16:48

Finance minister: The time for the state budget to go into the red is now

16:22

Many supermarkets are reducing opening hours

16:03

Government bans nighttime sales of alcohol

15:37

State cannot be ordered to work remotely

15:12

Parents, carers barred from kindergartens to limit spread of coronavirus

14:53

PERH blood center encouraging healthy donors to donate

14:27

Kaja Kallas: We need balance between coronavirus and society functioning

14:05

Tallink ship will bring Estonians back from Germany

13:44

President allows 150 Kaitseliit members to support work of border control

13:27

Government and business meet to discuss coronavirus mitigation measures

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: