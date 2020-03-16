Tallink halts Tallinn-Helsinki ferry from Tuesday

Shipping line Tallink is suspending its Tallinn-Helsinki regular service from Tuesday, March 17, the company has announced, in the wake of the continued spread of the coronavirus and the government's emergency package including the barring of non-citizens or non-residents entering the country in most cases.

Tallink's Silja Europa will be making her last regular trips for the time being on Monday, with the final journey being the 6.30 p.m. departure from Helsinki to Tallinn, which only those who have purchased a one-way ticket can board, the company says.

The Silja Europa will remain berthed at Tallinn harbor after that, pending further notice from Tallink.

Cargo transport is to continue between Estonia and Finland, Tallink says, incluiding the Sea Wind, which travels between Muuga, east of Tallinn, and Vuosaari, near Helsinki.

Tallink says that further announcements regarding traffic and schduling will be made in due course pending decisions, and urges customers to monitor its site here and its social media channels.

The company adds that it will remain in contact with customers who have made bookings beyond the cut-off date to discuss options.

