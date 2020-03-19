ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Simson: European Commission is working on creating green corridors ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Candidate for European Commissioner Kadri Simson (Centre).
Candidate for European Commissioner Kadri Simson (Centre). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The European Commission promises to help with the start of so-called green corridors in order to ensure shipments continue to happen during the coronavirus pandemic, Estonia's Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center) says. Simson confirmed that all commissioners have raised the issue of border crossings with their Polish counterparts.

"The European Commission has made it its task to coordinate the creating of the green corridors, which would be based on the road networks that have already been funded and used so that important parcels would be shipped. And of course, we need to ensure that every European citizen could return to their homeland," Simson told ERR on Thursday, March 19.

Simson said this was one of the main subjects of a recent teleconference that happened on Tuesday, when EU heads of the state and government discussed the issue.

"Situations similar to Poland exist in many regions of Europe and it is not true that this has not been addressed intensively. There have been close contacts with various Polish ministers. All the members of the Commission who are in contact with their Polish partners have also raised this issue, including myself," Simson said.

"The most important thing is to get the virus under control, but at the same time, it is just as important to restore the functioning of our economy, to achieve a situation where the internal market is preserved. For this, active work is being done," Simson added.

Poland closed its borders on Sunday night, 48 hours ahead of Estonia and the other two Baltic States. Despite promises that Estonian citizens still trapped west of the German-Polish border would be granted safe escort through Poland, this did not materialize, requiring last-minute vessels to be sent from Latvia and Estonia to the north German port of Sassnitz, to retrieve those stranded. This mission is still ongoing.

Supplies of medicines, protective equipment and other vital goods during the crisis have also been raised as concerns, given the new border control measures imposed in most European states.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

european commissionkadri simsoncoronavirus in estoniagreen corridors
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:26

Tallink launches vessel between Estonia and Germany

15:19

Foreign ministry issues flight info, travel options for return to Estonia

15:08

Government launches €2 billion economic support package Updated

15:02

Euroapteek pharmacy chain says reforms during coronavirus outbreak risky

14:31

PPA: No rise in domestic violence, await effects of coronavirus measures

14:28

HeadRead literary festival postponed to September due to coronavirus spread

13:51

Simson: European Commission is working on creating green corridors

13:36

Health Board: Nine new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, total rises to 267

13:27

Fraudsters seeking profit from emergency situation, police warns

13:03

Government to weigh up raft of anti-drink-driving measures

12:29

Security companies: price of protective masks has risen ten-fold

12:04

Russian Embassy recommends citizens in Estonia go home in coronavirus wake

11:46

Waste from quarantining households should be kept separate from the rest

11:26

Media union asks for a four-month tax holiday for private media

10:59

Departures of Tallinn-Saint Petersburg-Moscow train temporarily suspended

10:42

NATO personnel entering Estonia not quarantined, checks still conducted

10:21

Employers' body chief: Each emergency day equals week of economic recovery

10:01

Family doctor's referral now necessary for coronavirus test

09:44

MTA considers extending deadline for submitting income tax returns

09:19

Saaremaa mayor tests positive for coronavirus

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: