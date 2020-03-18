Tallink continues running Tallinn-Helsinki route Wednesday and Thursday

Estonian shipping line Tallink is still running a reduced schedule between Tallinn and Helsinki, the company says.

The Megastar shuttle will still be keeping to its regular schedule, at least on Wednesday and Thursday.

"With the Megastar currently operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, it is still possible to travel," Tallink Communications Manager Katri Link said on Wednesday, adding that it will continue to that schedule on Thursday.

"However, there may be changes to the schedule in the coming days, depending on passenger numbers. We will review the schedules and report back at the earliest opportunity what will continue to happen to Megastar traffic over the next few days," she continued.

Tallink's other shuttle, the Tallink Star, departed Helsinki Wednesday morning but is now remaining in dock in Tallinn harbor, Link added.

The company had stopped running the Silja Europa ferry two days ago.

Tallink freighter, the Seawind, continues to operate between Muuga (Estonia) and Vuosaari (Finland) and which also has passenger options, Link said.

Link noted that those purchasing tickets should be sure that they have right of entry to either country beforehand. Both countries have established border checks in the wake of the pandemic; in Estonia, only citizens and residents or those with right of residence, or their family members, can enter the country, and even they have to quarantine for 14 days, with some exceptions applied to diplomats, military personnel, vital service workers and those transporting goods.

