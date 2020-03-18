ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallink Ferry to launch service from Paldiski to Germany ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tallink's Star shuttle ferry. Source: Tallink Grupp
Due to the closure of borders across Europe and a number of travel restrictions in place between countries due to the coronavirus, Tallink will start operating its vessel Star temporarily between Estonia and Germany from Thursday, 19 March 2020 to ensure transportation of goods between Estonia and western Europe.

Star will depart for its first trip to Sassnitz, Germany from Tallinn Old City Harbour at 6 p.m. on Thursday. After the first trip, Star will arrive at Paldiski Harbour and all future departures and arrivals will be at the Paldiski Harbour.

The time table is still being finalized but initial plans will see the vessel depart from Paldiski every other day at 10 p.m. and from Sassnitz at 7 p.m. local time. The journey is approximately 20 hours.

The vessel's cargo capacity is 100 lorries and 10 passenger vehicles. Passengers without vehicles will not be allowed on board. Food and medical supplies transport will be prioritised during the booking process.

Accommodation for all cargo drivers will be provided in cabins.

Usually, the Star serves as a shuttle ferry between Tallinn and Helsinki but Finland will close its borders to travelers and workers on March 19 and the line has been suspended.

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinkpaldiskicoronaviruscovid-19sassnitz
