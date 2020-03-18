Nordica, and it's subsidiary Regional Jet, are preparing to offer flights to Estonians trapped abroad who want to return to Estonia.

The first aircraft to depart for Malaga in Spain will take off Wednesday afternoon, ERR was told on Wednesday morning.

Corporate Communications Manager Toomas Uibo told ERR Nordica can currently assist with five aircraft.

"We are working to find ways to map people's locations to provide special flights to these destinations. Our capability is fully there," said Uibo.

The flight to bring Estonians from Malaga was organized by the travelers and the airline will provide the service. Uibo said 88 people wanted to get to Estonia from Malaga, which is a full plane.

He added the opportunity to make a flight happen is when the airline is given information about people and their location, how many people, and that they want to fly back to Estonia.

"We try to fly full planes, otherwise the cost will be very expensive. This is a special flight and since the flight from Tallinn to Malaga is empty, the return fare will be slightly less than €600," said Uibo.

The Foreign Ministry is also mapping where people are today, and Uibo believes this information can be shared.

Thousands of people, of all nationalities, are currently stuck abroad after several countries implemented lockdowns and other measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Several airlines have stopped flying to countries with serious outbreaks of the disease, leaving travelers stranded.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Sign up for special transportation from Germany, Spain and Egypt

The Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that there are currently several special opportunities for Estonian citizens to return to Estonia, but that needs to be addressed now, as the situation is changing rapidly and practical opportunities to return to Estonia are diminishing in real-time.

Germany

Tallink's Romantika ship will depart from Sassnitz harbor in Germany this evening at 11:55 p.m. for Estonian and Latvian citizens and residents. The ship will arrive in Riga on Thursday at 11:55 p.m. and those on it will be allowed to return to Estonia. Book your ticket: https://www.tallink.ee/vali-reis

There will be additional checks on the island of Rügen in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where the port of Sassnitz is located. This needs to be taken into account before boarding the ship so extra time will be needed.

The German authorities have confirmed that Estonians on board the ship will be allowed to cross the island.

Tenerife

Tenerife has active travel restrictions and cancellations. The ministry advises all Estonian tourists in Tenerife to find an opportunity to return immediately or prepare for a longer stay at their current location through their tour operator.

Wris AS travel agent will offer an extraordinary flight from Tenerife South Airport to Tallinn Airport on March 19 and has capacity for 90 people.

Egypt

Egypt will close its airspace on March 19. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks anyone who has not already agreed on their return flight to contact their travel agent (from Estonian companies such as Novatours or Estravel) to get back to Estonia.

In connection with the introduction of possible new travel restrictions or disruption of transport connections, the ministry is asking all Estonians abroad to return home as soon as possible or be prepared to stay longer in the host country.

If you are trapped overseas and cannot find a return, send your personal details, country of residence and more specific information to kons@mfa.ee or call +372 5301 9999 (24h)

