Finland closing border from midnight, halting regular travel from Estonia

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry (picture is illustrative).
Tallinn-Helsinki ferry (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Finland is imposing border controls at midnight tonight as part of its coronavirus measures, meaning regular shuttle travel between it and Estonia is halted for the time being, according to a foreign ministry press release.

"The Finnish Border Guard will be able to allow border crossings for work only on substantial grounds, for example, for ensuring the movement of goods, or providing vital services," Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said Tuesday evening, according to a foreign ministry press release.

The exemptions can include personnel transporting goods between Estonia and Finland, and medical staff.

It also means that anyone entering Finland from March 19 will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period. This measure was already in place in Estonia from March 17.

You must be aware that when entering Estonia from Finland (from 17 March), as well as on entry to Finland from Estonia (from 19 March), you must remain in isolation for 14 days.

Since many people commute regularly to Finland from Estonia to work, those individuals must make a decision which side of the Gulf of Finland to stay on, if they have not already, and the same would apply for those commuting or otherwise traveling in the opposite direction.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus measurescoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus travel restrictionscoronavirus in finland
