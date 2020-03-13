Island ferries allowing passengers to stay in cars during journeys

Passengers on ferries between Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa will be able to stay in their cars to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, passenger ship company TS Laevad said.

Jaak Kaabel, Chairman of the Board of TS Laevad, said both lines are currently still in operation.

But passengers who want to buy meals, shop, or visit the toilet are asked to comply with the hygiene recommendations made by the Health Board.

"We have installed dispensers for cleaning hands with disinfectant on all our ships, and increased the frequency of room cleaning," said Kaabel. Posters with the information have also been hung up around the ships.

