Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) will make a political statement about the coronavirus in the Riigikogu on Thursday.

Preliminary information sent by the Riigikogu press service said a political statement on the situation in Estonia is scheduled for Thursday at the plenary session at 10 a.m.

To ERR's knowledge, the statement should be related to coronavirus transmission.

The government will hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday morning, ahead of Rata's statement.

"Tomorrow (Thursday - ed.) I intend to make proposals to the Government and Cabinet to improve the governance structure of the Government Commission and to implement some very concrete measures, including specific events within Estonia that are not international events," Ratas said at Wednesday's question time session in the Riigikogu.

