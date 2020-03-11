Reform suspends party's general assembly meeting and chairman election

The opposition Reform Party announced on Wednesday their general assembly would, which was due to take place at the end of March, would be suspended.

The party was going to hold their meeting in Pärnu on March 28 but decided on Wednesday morning to postpone, probably until the autumn.

Kaja Kallas, chairman of the Reform Party said: "We are following the Health Board's recommendation not to attend major public events. Today, we also have no certainty about the developments that will take place by the end of March. In these circumstances, the board found it responsible to postpone the general meeting."

Erkki Keldo, secretary general of the Reform Party, said the general assembly, which also has party board elections, is likely to be postponed to autumn.

On Wednesday the Health Board said large public gatherings, especially if they will attract international guests, should be postponed due to the risk of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas also advised against attending large events on Wednesday.

