Reform Party to elect new board and chairman on November 14

The Reform Party held a council meeting on Friday and agreed to elect a new board and chairman in November after being delayed by coronavirus in March.

Party chairman Kaja Kallas spoke about the political situation, approved the procedure for internal elections and talked about preparations for the local elections next year.

Secretary General of the Reform Party Erkki Keldo told ERR that a new procedure for electing the board had also been approved.

Keldo said the general assembly will meet in person on November 14 if the epidemiological situation allows it, if not they will meet virtually.

In March, Kaja Kallas was the only candidate running for the position of chairman.

