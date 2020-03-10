Current Reform Party chairman Kaja Kallas is the only candidate for the position which will be reelected later this month. Twenty-four candidates have put themselves forward to be board members of the party.

Kallas has been in the role since 2018 and will face reelection by members of the party at the end of March. The party must choose a chairman and 17 board members who must come from across the country.

Board member candidates are: Yoko Alender, Urmas Klaas, Urmas Kruuse, Maris Lauri, Jürgen Ligi, Kristen Michal, Marko Mihkelson, Urmas Paet, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Hanno Pevkur, Signe Riisalo, Taavi Rõivas, Andrus Seeme, Aivar Sõerd, Urve Tiidus, Kristo Enn Vaga and Mart Võrklaev.

Anne Sulling, Arto Aas, Eerik-Niiles Kross and Laine Randjärv have not put themselves forward as candidates although they did in the previous election. Several candidates ran for the chairmanship in the last elections.

Kaja Kallas was elected chairman of the Reform Party on April 14, 2018. Under her leadership, the party gained the most votes in the 2019 Riigikogu elections - 28.9 percent of the vote and 34 seats in the Riigikogu. But she failed to negotiate a coalition agreement which would have given them the required amount of seats to form a government.

Kallas received 20,072 votes in Harju and Rapla County, which was the highest amount of votes for a candidate in the last election.

The election will take place at the Reform Party's General Assembly on March 28 in Pärnu Concert Hall.

Reform Party Chairmen

- 1994–2004 Siim Kallas

- 2004–2014 Andrus Ansip

- 2014–2017 Taavi Rõivas

- 2017–2018 Hanno Pevkur

- 2018 –... Kaja Kallas

