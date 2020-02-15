Reform Party board meeting discusses education, tax and climate policy

Initiatives for Estonian language education, the tax system and climate policy were discussed by the Reform Party at a board meeting in Tartu on Saturday.

Party chairman Kaja Kallas told ERR future policies were discussed as well as how Reform offers a positive alternative for Estonia.

She said: "We stand for an Estonia that is open, friendly and respectful, where Estonia's international reputation is maintained, where there is no quarrel with Russia, and where ambition and private initiatives are appreciated. Today, we are talking about the initiatives we are planning to take."

Kallas highlighted three topics. Discussing Estonian language education she said in the future, the Reform Party do not want children to have a low level or no knowledge of Estonian at all. A plan should be made with the Russian community to ensure the transition to Estonian language education is not sudden, she said, adding that kindergartens should be the first to change.

Kallas said a purely Russian-language and culture-oriented state high school, like the German gymnasium and an English college which currently operate in Estonia, could also be considered.

The Reform Party also believe there is a need to transition back to a simpler and clearer tax system.

Kallas also said proposals for how Estonia could tackle climate change were discussed, including the idea of starting a fund which could help companies move towards climate-neutrality,

Speaking about the political situation, she said the controversy over the dismantling of the pension system will last for several more months and will affect the coalition's work. She added the Reform Party is opposed to the dismantling of the second pillar as it will have a long-term negative impact.

The Reform Party General Assembly will be held on March 28 and the board and chairman of the party will also be elected. Kallas has confirmed she is going to run for the party chairmanship again.

