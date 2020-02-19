ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Two Riigikogu committees to discuss pension reform bill on Thursday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu Aivar Kokk (foreground).
Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu Aivar Kokk (foreground). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Riigikogu's finance committee is to discuss the pension reform bill this Thursday, ERR's online news in Estonian reports. The constitutional committee is set to do the same.

Finance committee chair Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) told the ERR the committee needed to investigate proposals put by President Kersti Kaljulaid, who returned the bill to the Riigikogu, in line with her constitutional role, rather than giving it assent, on February 7.

The bill, whose most contentious point surrounds making membership of the so-called second pillar of the pensions system, which refers to employee contributions, optional where they had previously been mandatory for most wager earners since 2010.

"We will have it before the finance committee on Thursday. We will review all seven points the president has written to us, and then make a decision," said Aivar Kokk.

Kokk also said he thought the committee would take a stance that the bill not be reopened for amendment.

Committee chair Paul Puustusmaa (EKRE) told the ERR that, in his personal opinion, the law does not contain anything which infringes the constitution to an extent that would prevent the legislator from enacting it, hinting that in his view bringing the constitutionality of the bill into question was itself a misuse of the constitution.

"I am also of the general opinion that the arbitrary and day-to-day interpretation of the constitution, which seeks to severely limit the democratic and progressive development of our society, has become too bad a practice recently," Puustusmaa said.

The Pension Reform Act may subsequently reach the Riigikogu again in the first half of March. It passed its second reading vote on January 30.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise can also take the bill to the Supreme Court.

Concerns about the constitutional aspect of the reform, the brainchild of the Isamaa party and a pre-election manifesto pledge which it got on to last year's coalition agreement, largely hinge on questions of equal treatment between those who remain in the pillar, those who leave it, or who leave it later, and those who were never in it.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidriigikogupension reformsecond pillar pension reform
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:46

Ominva: Time-sensitive purchases shouldn't be made from China

12:21

Google doodle celebrates 100th anniversary of author Jaan Kross' birth

12:01

Maze to be installed in Tammsaare Park for Estonia's 102nd anniversary

11:40

Renewable energy expert: Eesti Energia needs Tootsi wind farm

11:18

Pharmacies received no special Coronavirus instructions, hospitals prepared

10:59

Pevkur to leave politics if made European volleyball league president

10:41

Commander of the defense league: We live in a danger zone

10:17

Two Riigikogu committees to discuss pension reform bill on Thursday

09:46

Police warn rat poison and washing powder can be found in drugs

09:22

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Foreign ministers often lack foreign policy knowledge

08:52

Ratas and Czech prime minster discuss defence cooperation and EU

08:24

Anett Kontaveit breezes through to Dubai second round

18.02

Government reaches agreement ahead of EU budget talks starting Thursday

18.02

Eesti Energia buys Tootsi wind farm at auction for €51.5 million

18.02

EU funds hiatus sees reduced Tallinn road reconstruction work in 2020

18.02

Parliament passes law aimed at bringing ships under Estonian flag

18.02

Levikom files criminal complaint against SDE MP Katri Raik

18.02

Anett Kontaveit in WTA Dubai tournament first round clash

18.02

Karu recommends setting up hydrogen plant in Ida-Viru County

18.02

Isamaa leaves Pärnu's coalition

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: