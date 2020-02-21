Constitutional committee supports not changing pension reform law

The proposal to pass the bill again without changes was supported by five committee members belonging to the coalition and rejected by the four opposition MPs.

Member of the committee Siim Kiisler (Isamaa) told ERR that the general position of the committee was that debates have gone on for long enough. It was calmly concluded that it is unlikely the sides' positions have changed.

"The committee heard from representatives of the president who gave a short summary of her position. After a short debate, it was decided to pass the reform bill again unamended," Kiisler said.

The Isamaa politician said potential infringement of the Constitution by the bill will not lead to violations and even if it does, the reform's benefits outweigh them.

"It was found that if the president as a constitutional institution will not change her stance, the matter will be decided by the Supreme Court, not the Riigikogu or the president," Kiisler emphasized.

Chairman of the constitutional committee Paul Puustusmaa (Conservative People's Party) said the president has hidden her political will inside a legal veto.

Member Vilja Toomast said that the opposition supports the president's position that the bill is unconstitutional and therefore voted against returning it to the floor unchanged.

The pension reform bill was also discussed by the parliament's finance committee on Thursday. Deputy chair Maris Lauri (Reform) said the committee would have a position on Tuesday.

The pension reform bill could land on the Riigikogu's desk again as early as the first half of March.

The Riigikogu received the president's reasoning for refusing to promulgate the law on Monday. The parliament now has two options – to amend the bill in accordance with the president's recommendations or pass it again in its original form.

President Kersti Kaljulaid on February 7 decided not to promulgate and return to the parliament the mandatory funded pension reform bill that would make joining or leaving the second pillar of pension voluntary and allow people to withdraw pension assets in the pillar.

