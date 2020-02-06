ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid discussed pension reform with Ratas, Helme and Aeg ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Coalition representatives met with the president.
Coalition representatives met with the president. Source: presidendi kantselei
News

On Wednesday, President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) and Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) to discuss the pension reform.

"In recent months, a number of different analyses have been commissioned and carried out, highlighting both the pros and cons and possible constitutional contradictions of the reform. Regarding this issue, I have met with former chief justices of the Supreme Court and a former chancellor of justice, and discussed it with various experts," Kaljulaid wrote on her social media account.

"I also wanted to address this issue in depth with government members and coalition representatives, in order to understand these intentions and ideas behind specific provisions, possible ways to decrease risks, as well as some technical details. This is necessary to understand whether the law changing the current pension reform is compatible with the constitution. It was a very meaningful meeting; thank you to the members of the government for this evening," Kaljulaid said in her post.

Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg told ERR that the president had a number of questions he wanted answered, and said he got those answers.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

jüri rataspension reformkersti kaljulaid
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:37

CityBee to bring 200 more cars to Estonia this summer

16:10

Amendments to prevent abuse of rules of work green-lit by government

15:42

Reinsalu: Estonia is a founder in the new religious freedom alliance

15:14

Survey: Estonia's minimum wage is one of the lowest in EU

14:47

Finnish tourism to Estonia at 10-year low, Chinese visits rise

14:26

Defense lawyers call for Port of Tallinn case prosecutors' removal

14:01

Kelly Sildaru's start at Dew Tour delayed due to snowstorm

13:32

Academic unions: Work law flexibility amendments do more harm than good

13:04

Saaremaa to Stockholm route starts flying in May

12:37

Video: Technical issue leads to ETV presenter overdubbed in Russian

12:19

Walking tour organized in case of Tartu ski marathon cancellation

12:02

Health board: People must be flu-free before they go back to work or school

11:37

Bonnier Prize to be shared between ERR and Eesti Ekspress again

11:16

Government discussing agreement paving way for Estonia CERN membership

10:56

Construction work starts on biggest data center in Baltic region

10:34

Kaljulaid to receive honorary doctorate during working visit to Finland

10:12

Kaljulaid discussed pension reform with Ratas, Helme and Aeg

09:46

Lukas: Estonian should be protected, other languages can be

09:29

Gallery: Estonia loses to Greece in Fed Cup day one in Tallinn

09:14

Kaubamaja renews Viru Keskus lease for seven years

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: