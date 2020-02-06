Kaljulaid discussed pension reform with Ratas, Helme and Aeg

On Wednesday, President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) and Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) to discuss the pension reform.

"In recent months, a number of different analyses have been commissioned and carried out, highlighting both the pros and cons and possible constitutional contradictions of the reform. Regarding this issue, I have met with former chief justices of the Supreme Court and a former chancellor of justice, and discussed it with various experts," Kaljulaid wrote on her social media account.

"I also wanted to address this issue in depth with government members and coalition representatives, in order to understand these intentions and ideas behind specific provisions, possible ways to decrease risks, as well as some technical details. This is necessary to understand whether the law changing the current pension reform is compatible with the constitution. It was a very meaningful meeting; thank you to the members of the government for this evening," Kaljulaid said in her post.

Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg told ERR that the president had a number of questions he wanted answered, and said he got those answers.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!