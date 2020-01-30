ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Social Democrats ask president not to proclaim pension reform amendments ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
SDE chairman Indrek Saar.
SDE chairman Indrek Saar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has asked President Kersti Kaljulaid not to promulgate, or officially proclaim, the law amending the Funded Pensions Act passed in the Riigikogu on Wednesday night, as, according to the smaller of the two opposition parties, the amendments contradict several provisions of the Constitution.

"The government pushed through a law that will devastate the Estonian pension system knowingly violating the Constitution," SDE chairman Indrek Saar said according to party spokespeople. "Unfortunately, deputies from the ruling parties ignored relevant warnings both by numerous experts as well as constitutional institutions. In a country of the rule of law, laws that contradict the Constitution cannot enter into force. Therefore we turned to the head of state as one of the guardians of the Constitution.

The SDE noted that the law entails very significant economic, social and legal impacts and risks, and according to the party, the law's entry into force may unacceptably infringe on fundamental social rights, the right of equality, of legitimate expectations, and of ownership.

The party finds that the law directly undermines the capacity of the Estonian state to pay a dignified pension to its citizens in the future.

The SDE also believes that the law contains a contradiction with the Social Tax Act and violates the principle of equal treatment and the legitimate expectations of the people who have accumulated savings into the second pension pillar.

The president has 14 days to decide whether to promulgate the law or send it back to the Riigikogu.

The Riigikogu passed the controversial pension reform bill 56-45 late Wednesday night.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidsocial democratic partypension reform
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:04

Holger Kiik: Of fallacies, based on cursing climate policy

17:35

32 wolves shot by hunters in Estonia this season

17:17

Number of people turning to victim support up one third in 2019

16:52

Andropoff Villa complex given cultural monument status by state

16:35

Acquittal of Tartu ex-deputy mayor finalized after court dismisses appeal

16:04

Statistics: Stable retail growth continued in December 2019

15:46

Kiviõli school crisis may be resolved with new principal pick

15:19

Gallery: Kersti Kaljulaid visits Russian Bellingshausen Antarctic station

14:59

EKRE, SDE each submit own bills amending pharmacy reform

14:35

Presidential veto would postpone pension reform for indeterminate time

14:02

73 MPs support initiation of Riigikogu historical memory statement

13:32

Culture is happening: Events around Estonia from January 30-February 6

13:04

Social Democrats ask president not to proclaim pension reform amendments

12:25

Business center and restaurant to be built close to Pirita beach

12:04

Full concert video: Kadri Voorand given Musician of the Year award

11:31

First case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Finland

11:01

Union believes reduced logging targets threaten jobs in rural areas

10:41

Original Tartu peace treaty escorted by police to Estonian National Museum

10:18

Tallinn implements new traffic light management system, disruption expected

09:54

Paper: Municipality's candidate passes on Kiviõli school principal position

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: