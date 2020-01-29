Gallery: Protesters rally against government and pension reform

Campaigners protested outside of the Riigikogu at Toompea in Tallinn on Wednesday before a vote on pension reform, which has been linked to a confidence vote in the government.

Protesters held placards and banners and were against the planned reforms.

Citizen movements "Yes to freedom, no lies" and the Pensioners' Association protested against the government and the reforms and took part alongside members of opposition parties which included Reform Party chairman Kaja Kallas and Social Democratic chairman Indrek Saar.

At 2 p.m. the Riigikogu will discuss the draft law amending the Funded Pensions Act and related legislation. This will be the second reading of the bill.

The government decided to tie the adoption of the draft pension reform bill in the Riigikogu to a matter of confidence in order to avoid voting on nearly a thousand amendments.

The reform, which has been put forward by Isamaa, will affect the second pillar of the pension scheme, which is currently mandatory. The changes will make it optional.

