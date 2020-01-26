ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Olukorrast riigis: Public expectation unconvincing as reason behind reform

Savings.
Savings. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Because Isamaa, the principal election promise of which the pension reform was, only took 11 percent of the vote in the March elections, claiming that the reform is catering to public demand is hardly convincing, journalists Andrus Karnau and Siiri Erala found on the "Olukorrast riigis" talk show on Raadio 2.

Editor-in-Chief of Pärnu Postimees Siiri Erala recalled how the pension reform was the main promise Isamaa took to Riigikogu elections in March, while it only brought the party 11 percent of the vote.

"Regarding these references to democracy, I am not convinced the people expect such a reform to be passed and executed. I'm not convinced by talk of Isamaa making good on their election promise or doing what the people want. I see no reason to hurry and push the reform because it is something the people desperately need," she said.

Erala added that while funded pension could be bigger, the demolition campaign and its breakneck pace do not seem justified.

Editor-in-Chief of Lääne Elu Andrus Karnau said he did not take Isamaa's promise seriously during elections because it seemed like a marginal idea that would never happen, akin to a pledge to take Pechory (Petseri) back from Russia.

"Election campaigns often see extreme promises to attract small voter groups, Isamaa got the upper hand during coalition talks and managed to include its top promise in the coalition agreement," he said.

Karnau said that EKRE do not seem to have a strong position on the pension reform but likely tend to be in favor of elements therein that might appeal to their voter.

"Messing with the recent elite is something that could be to the liking of EKRE supporters," the journalist explained.

The Center Party has been characterized by its support for protest moods ever since the era of Edgar Savisaar and, to look for reasons why they went along with the second pillar reform, Karnau believes centrist politicians see it as a chance to prove to their voters that they have managed to pull one over on the banks or at least dial back their earnings a little.

"I believe these are the driving forces behind the coalition's actions," Karnau said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

