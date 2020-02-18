Reform Party to elect new chairman and board at general assembly in March

The Reform Party's chairman and board members will be elected at a general assembly in March in Pärnu. So far current leader Kaja Kallas is the only person to declare an interest in running for the position of chairman.

Erkki Keldo, secretary general of the Reform Party confirmed only Kallas was in the running so far.

Keldo said the board has up to 17 members in the Reform Party and its exact size will be decided by the general assembly on March 28.

He said voting will be done electronically in order to increase voter turnout and better organize elections. "We will have e-voting on the party's intranet - starting on March 19 at 9 a.m. and ending on March 26 at 6 p.m.," Keldo said.

In the elections, one vote may be given to the candidate for the chairman and up to 13 candidates for board members all over Estonia, including one vote for a representative of the respective region.

"Voting with the ballot also takes place in the general assembly of the party, but those who vote in advance may not vote in the general assembly. Thus, the results will be determined by the general assembly of the Reform Party," Keldo explained.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!