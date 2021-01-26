Mart Võrklaev new Reform Riigikogu group leader ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Mart Võrklaev (Reform).
Mart Võrklaev (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Reform MP Mart Võrklaev has been chosen as the party's new Riigikogu group leader, replacing Kaja Kallas, who is to be appointed prime minister on Tuesday.

Võrklaev became an MP in October 2020, replacing Kalle Palling, and is a member of the Riigikogu's EU affairs and enivronment committees

Government ministers, including the prime minister, do not sit at the Riigikogu, meaning when MPs get appointed ministers, the next candidate on that party's list at the last election who did not win a seat takes their place.

Võrklaev had undergone this process himself as noted, when Kalle Palling stepped down.

There are five parties at the Riigikogu, each with their own group leader, as distinct from overall party leader, who remains Kaja Kallas in Reform's case.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

