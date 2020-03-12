ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ivari Padar.
Ivari Padar. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Ivari Padar (SDE) is being put forward as a candidate for Riigikogu speaker, should elections to the parliament's board take place later in March as planned.

"Of course this is very logical. Who else, if not me," Padar said in an interview he gave to ERR on March 12.

Padar's Riigikogu colleagues from both opposition parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Reform Party made the proposal to him, he said.

"We are giving democracy a chance. A Riigikogu MP is alone in the polling booth; these ballots are secret," Padar noted.

The Riigikogu board is elected once a year, this year the ballot is scheduled to take place on March 26.

The Riigikogu board, consisting of President of the Riigikogu, First Vice-President of the Riigikogu and Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu, has as its main task organizing the work of the chamber.

The last elections to the board took place on April 4 2019, and placed Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) to the speaker's role, with Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Siim Kallas (Reform) as his deputies.

Padar is a former MEP and has served as SDE chair, and is a former Minister of Finance.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

ivari padarhenn põlluaasboard of the riigikogu
