Board of the Riigikogu likely to continue

The Riigikogu is set to elect the speaker and deputy speakers on March 26. Factions will likely want current members to continue.

Deputy chair of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) faction Helle-Moonika Helme told ERR that while the matter has not been discussed yet, EKRE MPs will probably support Henn Põlluaas staying on as president of the Riigikogu.

Aivar Kokk for Isamaa said that it is unlikely anyone will propose replacing Helir-Valdor Seeder as deputy speaker. "Isamaa will support its chairman," Kokk said.

It is not out of the question that the opposition will set up its candidate for Riigikogu president. Deputy head of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) faction Kalvi Kõva said that while the party is yet to discuss Riigikogu board elections, the social democrats will likely consult with the Reform Party to set up the opposition's candidate for speaker.

"I believe we need to have a candidate to run against Henn Põlluaas who has not always handled his lofty office with the dignity it requires," Kõva said.

It is likely SDE will support opposition leader the Reform Party's candidate who will likely be current Riigikogu Vice President Siim Kallas.

Chairman of the Reform Party group Kaja Kallas said the party has not discussed the matter yet, but it is likely Siim Kallas will continue. "I have no reason to believe we would nominate someone else," Kaja Kallas said.

The president and vice presidents of the Riigikogu will be elected on March 26, with MPs free to propose candidates. Parliamentary tradition suggests the coalition gets to appoint the speaker and one of the deputy speakers. The opposition usually mans the position of second deputy speaker.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!