Mihkelson proposes replacing Riigikogu speaker

Deputy chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform Party) proposes replacing President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) over the latter's position that Tartu Peace Treaty territories need to be reclaimed from Russia.

"Estonian national security is no laughing matter. Several top politicians of the ruling coalition (Põlluaas, Seeder and Reinsalu, with his peculiar statements) have, by senselessly provoking Russia and undermining the consistency of our foreign policy, needlessly rendered our security and that of our allies (as those demanding the return of Pechory seem to have forgotten that Estonia is a NATO member) vulnerable," Mihkelson told BNS.

"Our intelligence agencies could in future reports pay attention to what we could do ourselves to mitigate the threat of Russia. The conduct of politicians either contributes to or undermines deterrence after all," Mihkelson said.

"Põlluaas rails against the Reform Party but forgets that border agreement talks in 2012 took place in cooperation of all four Riigikogu parties and largely followed the initiative of the then Isamaa Res Publica Union (IRL). Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder has apparently forgotten the decision made by the council of his party in 2013 (with votes 59:3) to support signing this particular border agreement with the Russian Federation. I hope that Minister of Defense Jüri Luik, after doing so much in securing the border agreements, will not remain a silent observer and will speak his mind," Mihkelson said.

"The government resembles a market square where people shout each other down and play foolish tricks. Põlluaas deserves a no-confidence motion brought against him for blatantly ignoring a joint declaration by the foreign affairs committee from January 13 this year (according to which the speaker cannot talk about territorial claims against Russia as no such authorization has been given to him by the parliament). The coalition will be able to propose replacing Põlluaas in March. It's high time," Mihkelson noted.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!