ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Mihkelson proposes replacing Riigikogu speaker ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Marko Mihkelson
Marko Mihkelson Source: ERR
News

Deputy chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform Party) proposes replacing President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) over the latter's position that Tartu Peace Treaty territories need to be reclaimed from Russia.

"Estonian national security is no laughing matter. Several top politicians of the ruling coalition (Põlluaas, Seeder and Reinsalu, with his peculiar statements) have, by senselessly provoking Russia and undermining the consistency of our foreign policy, needlessly rendered our security and that of our allies (as those demanding the return of Pechory seem to have forgotten that Estonia is a NATO member) vulnerable," Mihkelson told BNS.

"Our intelligence agencies could in future reports pay attention to what we could do ourselves to mitigate the threat of Russia. The conduct of politicians either contributes to or undermines deterrence after all," Mihkelson said.

"Põlluaas rails against the Reform Party but forgets that border agreement talks in 2012 took place in cooperation of all four Riigikogu parties and largely followed the initiative of the then Isamaa Res Publica Union (IRL).  Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder has apparently forgotten the decision made by the council of his party in 2013 (with votes 59:3) to support signing this particular border agreement with the Russian Federation. I hope that Minister of Defense Jüri Luik, after doing so much in securing the border agreements, will not remain a silent observer and will speak his mind," Mihkelson said.

"The government resembles a market square where people shout each other down and play foolish tricks. Põlluaas deserves a no-confidence motion brought against him for blatantly ignoring a joint declaration by the foreign affairs committee from January 13 this year (according to which the speaker cannot talk about territorial claims against Russia as no such authorization has been given to him by the parliament). The coalition will be able to propose replacing Põlluaas in March. It's high time," Mihkelson noted.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ekremarko mihkelsonhenn põlluaasisamaariigikogu foreign affairs committeetreaty of tartu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:35

Reinsalu hopes to sign double taxation agreement with Jordan

16:20

Janar Holm: What happened to a comprehensible state budget?

15:10

Eesti Laul finalists chosen

14:36

Tänak finishes Rally Sweden in second place

14:03

Mihkelson proposes replacing Riigikogu speaker

12:59

Toomas Sildam: We do not want political courts and judges

11:40

Culture minister wants tax exemption for donations to cultural endowment

10:49

Warm winter helps Enefit Green set new renewable energy production record

10:15

Sunday storm won't blow over until Tuesday

09:42

US to put up to $1 billion towards Three Seas Investment Fund

15.02

Estonia issues joint statement expressing 'alarm' at displacement in Syria

15.02

Tänak finishes in second place on day three of Rally Sweden

15.02

Envelope factory shuts in Rapla County laying off 48 workers

15.02

Two people died in a farmhouse fire in Pärnu County

15.02

Reform Party board meeting discusses education, tax and climate policy

15.02

Union says 100 more people to be laid off at Narva power plants

15.02

Kõlvart: City can't remove homeless with bad hygiene from public transport Updated

15.02

More than 800 GWh of natural gas moved via Balticconnector in January

15.02

Mihhail Kõlvart: Immigration cannot be solved through anger

15.02

Discussions to build opera hall inside Tallinn's Linnahall still ongoing

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: