Reinsalu: War of Independence victory paved way for diplomatic victory

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) placed a wreath at the base of the Statue of Kalevipoeg in Tartu to mark 100 years from the signing of the Treaty of Tartu.

"The military victory in the War of Independence made possible the diplomatic victory behind the negotiating table," Reinsalu said at the ceremony.

"We look back in time on those who fought in the War of Independence and those who negotiated peace with love and loyalty," he added.

"The Treaty of Tartu is valid, legal continuity is valid," Reinsalu emphasized.

"Attempts by Russia to falsify history by denying the annexation of Estonia constitutes vindication of the policy of spheres of influence and the violence of totalitarian regimes and is condemned by the Republic of Estonia," Reinsalu said at the ceremony.

Urmas Reinsalu next to the Statue of Kalevipoeg in Tartu. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

