EKRE to hold torchlight march marking Treaty of Tartu centennial

A torchlight procession will be held in Tartu on Sunday at the initiative of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) to mark the centennial of the signing of the Treaty of Tartu.

The procession will pay tribute to those who fell in Estonia's War of Independence, without whose sacrifice the treaty would not have been possible, and to reaffirm that the Setomaa and Ingria regions have not been forgotten.

Participants are to begin convening at Tartu Jaan Poska High School at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, where MEP and EKRE deputy chairman Jaak Madison will deliver a speech.

The procession will begin moving toward Town Hall Square at 6 p.m.

Speeches will be delivered at Town Hall Square by Minister of the Interior and EKRE chairman Mart Helme, Minister of Finance Martin Helme, President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas, freedom fighter Mart Niklus, and MPs Peeter Ernits, Paul Puustusmaa, Jaak Valge, Anti Poolamets, Tiit Kala, Merry Aart, Kalle Grünthal, Ruuben Kaalep, among others.

The event is being organized by EKRE, its youth wing Blue Awakening, the Society for the Treaty of Tartu, and the Estonian Freedom Party – Farmers' Assembly.

