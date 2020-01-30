ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Original Tartu peace treaty escorted by police to Estonian National Museum ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Treaty of Tartu reached the Estonian National Museum (ERM) on Wednesday. January 29, 2020.
Treaty of Tartu reached the Estonian National Museum (ERM) on Wednesday. January 29, 2020. Source: Arp Karm/Estonian National Museum (ERM)
The original Treaty of Tartu arrived at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) under police escort on Wednesday, where it will be on display in the permanent exhibition, "Encounters," for just four days.

The peace treaty will be on display in the "People and the State" room, where the full text of the treaty can also be read on a screen.

After February 2, the centennial of the signing of the treaty which concluded the 431-day War of Independence, the document will return to the National Archives of Estonia across town, where it is otherwise kept.

Also to be displayed to mark the occasion are the first flag of the volunteer Sakala Partisan Battalion, which fought along the southern front during the War of Independence, as well as a Cross of Liberty bestowed upon Anna Vares, one of two Estonian women to receive the medal. Vares was 18 years old when she volunteered to go to war.

On February 2, admission to ERM's permanent exhibition, and thus access to the Treaty of Tartu, is free.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

