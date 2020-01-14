Gallery: New tapestry celebrates centennial of Tartu peace treaty

Textile artist Anu Raud has completed a new tapestry titled "Treaty of Tartu" to celebrate the centennial of the signing of the Treaty of Tartu next month.

The idea of ​​making a tapestry on the subject of the Treaty of Tartu was suggested by Tartu City Government Adviser Indrek Mustimetsa, but the idea was also blessed by Urmas Viilma, archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EK), reported "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) on Tuesday.

An old photo of the signing of the peace treaty was helpful in finding the motifs for Raud to depict on the fabric. She used the six-pillar main building of the University of Tartu as the most important icon of the city, but the other symbols are understandable to anyone who knows the story of the birth of the Treaty of Tartu.

"An ink pot, a letterpress, two pattered gloves. These are the signing hands of one party and the other. And of course, important people were Jaan Poska and Ants Piip. Our peace pipe was Ants Piip, and he is represented in this still-life simply as a pipe," Raud explained to AK.



"Then there was another comma, which was a very important figure in the Treaty of Tartu, and the exciting stories of how the 1st turned into the 2nd [of February] as a result, and the treaty was signed 45 minutes after midnight," she said.

"And it's nice that recently it was the 100th anniversary of when the [Estonian-language] university came into being. In my eyes, the little people who flutter between farms here are the young peasant children that the farmers send to study to obtain higher education in their native language," Raud said.

Peace is also symbolized by the tonality of the carpet — the bright white crunching snow on the hilly landscape of Southern Estonia, where the smoke fumes rise straight into the sky.

Meru Lond, Eva Maaten and Reita Taalmaa assisted Anu Raud in weaving the Treaty of Tartu tapestry, which will be unveiled at Tartu City Museum on January 31.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!