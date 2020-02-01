This Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an international, English-language conference at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu celebrating the centennial of the signing of the Treaty of Tartu on February 2. ERR News broadcasted the all-day conference live.

Conference program

10:50 a.m. Welcome remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu

11:00 a.m. The Tartu Peace Treaty of 1920: Historical importance

Panel: Dr. David Feest, Nordost-Institut, University of Hamburg; Professor Konstantin Khudoley, School of International Relations, Saint Petersburg State University; Professor Kimmo Rentola, professor of Contemporary History, University of Helsinki.

Moderator: Dr. Kaarel Piirimäe, associate professor, Institute of History and Archaeology, University of Tartu.

12:30-1:30 p.m. Lunch

1:30-3:00 p.m. Questions of international law related to the Tartu Peace Treaty

Panel: Dr. Gleb Bogush, associate professor of law, Higher School of Economics, Moscow; Dr. Marie Jacobsson, principal legal adviser on international law, Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, and associate professor of international law, Lund University; Dr. Jarna Petman, associate professor of international law, University of Stockholm, and adjunct professor of international law, University of Helsinki; Professor Dainius Zhalimas, president of the Constitutional Court of Lithuania.

Moderator: Professor Lauri Mälksoo, professor of international law, University of Tartu.

3:00-3:30 p.m. Coffee break

3:30-5:00 p.m. Foreign policy today: The security of small states in today's turbulent world

Panel: Prof. Hiski Haukkala, professor of international relations, University of Tampere; Margus Kolga, Estonian ambassador to Sweden; Kadri Liik, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR); Professor Ben Tonra, professor of international relations, University College Dublin.

Moderator: Dr. Kristi Raik, director, Estonian Foreign Policy Institute (EFPI).

5:00 p.m. Concluding remarks

Treaty on display

The original Treaty of Tartu, concluded between Estonia and Soviet Russia to end the 1918-1920 War of Independence, is currently on display at ERM through February 2.

Admission to the museum's permanent exhibition, "Encounters," will be free on Sunday in honor of the centennial.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!