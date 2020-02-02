ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas: Treaty of Tartu guarantor of Estonia's success and security ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Placing of wreaths at the Tallinn Secondary Science School.
Open gallery
10 photos
Photo: Placing of wreaths at the Tallinn Secondary Science School. Author: Stenbock House
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said in a speech given at the Monument of the Student-Soldier next to the Tallinn Secondary Science School today that the Treaty of Tartu can be proudly called one of the foundations of the Republic of Estonia and a guarantor of its success and security.

The PM said that the three-year jubilee period to mark 100 years of the Republic of Estonia has been awe-inspiring and grand but also a heartfelt time. The last in this long line of significant events was the signing of the Treaty of Tartu between the Republic of Estonia and Soviet Russia on the first hour of February 2.

"The Tartu Peace Treaty ended the Estonian War of Independence, immortalized our independence and opened the door for international recognition. The Republic of Estonia that will soon mark its 102nd anniversary is a confident, independence and successful home for us all. We have the good fortune of living in a country built on freedom, justice and the law," the PM said in his speech.

"That is why it is entirely fitting to take this moment to think back on the road that has brought us to this day. Our history is a shared experience that must be supported both during critical times and everyday life. History will never be done, and every generation asks this experience new questions that arise in their day. This applies also to the Treaty of Tartu," Ratas said.

The PM said that historical experience can be positive and joyous. But it can also be worrying, which is when it needs to be seen as a warning and a lesson so similar events could never happen again.

"The experience of the Treaty of Tartu is worth remembering in its entirety. We see that items to protect the interests of the Republic of Estonia included in the treaty where of the highest professional level. The wisdom of the authors lied not only in their expertise of legal nuances or international law. Their strengths included knowing local circumstances and hitting the hammer square on the head regarding Estonia's situation, concerns and needs," Ratas said in his speech.

"Even though the past century has altered our historical experience, and the significance of the Tartu Peace Treaty today is very different from when it was signed, we can still proudly refer to it as one of the foundations of the Republic of Estonia and a guarantor of our success and security today. I wish we would always cherish Estonia and look out for each other. That way we can make sure the coming centuries will also be heartfelt and festive," the PM said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

jüri ratasev100treaty of tartu 100monument to the student-soldier
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:20

Archbishop hints Russia cannot be trusted regarding Treaty of Tartu

15:15

Reinsalu: War of Independence victory paved way for diplomatic victory

14:40

Ratas: Treaty of Tartu guarantor of Estonia's success and security

13:58

Public address: Estonian research policy must face Estonia

12:27

Interview: UK Ambassador on life in Estonia after Brexit

12:01

Ilves puts in best performance of past two years

10:39

Minister to propose incapacity pension for judges at state budget talks

09:01

Minister: Estonian healthcare system prepared to control coronavirus

01.02

Enterprise Estonia launches €19 million Estonia-Norway cooperation program

01.02

December rail freight transport down 29.7 percent on year

01.02

Treaty of Tartu centennial conference 'Tartu Peace 100' held Saturday Updated

01.02

Gallery: Bank of Estonia unveils commemorative Treaty of Tartu €2 coin

01.02

Perling: A prosecutor cannot be afraid of going to court, acquittals

01.02

LHV does away with trading fees for Baltic shares

01.02

Treaty of Tartu centennial events continue through weekend

01.02

State to establish register of persons entitled to buy fiscal marker diesel

01.02

Ambassador: Estonians remaining in London will depend on job market

01.02

Health Board lab testing new coronavirus identification capability

01.02

Government endorses agriculture, fisheries development plan through 2030

01.02

Tallinn's extraordinary snow conditions reserve may go untapped this year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: