Gallery: Bank of Estonia unveils commemorative Treaty of Tartu €2 coin

The Bank of Estonia unveiled its Treaty of Tartu centennial €2 coin on Saturday. February 1, 2020.
Photo: The Bank of Estonia unveiled its Treaty of Tartu centennial €2 coin on Saturday. February 1, 2020. Author: Bank of Estonia
Immediately prior to the start of an international conference dedicated to the centennial of the Treaty of Tartu held at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) on Saturday, the Bank of Estonia also unveiled its new commemorative €2 coin dedicated to the same.

Speakers at the presentation of the coin were Bank of Estonia Governor Madis Müller, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaaa) and graphic designer and design historian Ivar Sakk, who designed the commemorative coin.

"The events of a hundred years ago gave Estonia something of such great value that it is difficult to even put it into words," Müller said according to a Bank of Estonia press release. "Russia recognized Estonia's independence when it signed the treaty, and freely and in perpetuity abandoned all claims to the Estonian people and territory."

In this way, the Treaty of Tartu marked the start and laid the firm foundations for independence for Estonia, he added.

"I am very glad to be able to start the day here at the Estonian National Museum by expressing the respect of the Bank of Estonia for the events of 100 years ago," the governor of the central bank said. The issue of the €2 coin with a special design and the presentation of the coin today are dedicated to the signing of the Treaty of Tartu 100 years ago."

Sunday will mark 100 years since the signing of the Treaty of Tartu between Estonia and Soviet Russia, ending the 1918-1920 War of Independence. To commemorate the historical event, the Bank of Estonia on February 1 issued one million circulation coins with a special Treaty of Tartu 100 design on the reverse side, 10,000 of which will be BU (brilliant uncirculated) quality and packaged in a coin card selling for €10.

The coins and coin cards will be available to purchase from the museum store at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) and A-info desk through 6 p.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday during the opening hours of the museum.

The public sale of the coin began at 11 a.m. on Saturday via the Omniva (Eesti Post) online store and the Bank of Estonia museum store. Coin cards will not be available for sale at post offices.

Limit five coin cards and ten rolls of coins per purchase.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

bank of estoniatreaty of tartu
