Gallery: EKRE holds torchlight march for Treaty of Tartu centennial

Torch light march in Tartu.
Photo: Torch light march in Tartu. Author: Madis Hindre/ERR
A torchlit march organized by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) took place on Sunday evening in Tartu to make the centennial of the Treaty of Tartu.

"The torchlight procession honors the heroes of the War of Independence, without whose sacrifice peace would not have been possible," EKRE said.

The procession started at 6 p.m. and ended at Town Hall Square, where singing and speeches took place. Chairman of EKRE and Minister of the Interior Mart Helme and the Vice-Chairman of EKRE and Minister of Finance Martin Helme attended the event.

On February 2, 1920, the signing of the treaty between the Republic of Estonia and Soviet Russia ended the 431-day War of Independence. 

Editor: Helen Wright

