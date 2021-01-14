Gallery: Mari Kalkun receives Musician of the Year award

On Wednesday (January 13) Mari Kalkun was presented with the musician of the year award.

Kalkun took part in the Aasta Muusik 2020 (Musician of the Year) live broadcast on ERR's culture portal where performed her recent work.

Concert program:

"Keelega-meelega" – M. Kalkun / M. Kalkun

"Linnaitk" – M. Kalkun, trad.

"Kiigelaul" – M. Kalkun, trad.

"Läbi katsa kalamere" – M. Kalkun, trad. / M. Kalkun, trad.

"Kolm ubinat" – M. Kalkun, trad.

"Õnnõlöüdmise laul" – M. Kalkun / Jan Rahman

"Elukoor" – M. Kalkun / M. Kalkun

"Palve" – M. Kalkun / Mari Amor

"Lumeuni" – M. Kalkun / M. Kalkun

"Linda, Linda!" - M. Kalkun / M. Kalkun

