Center culture minister candidate Toome is still Isamaa member ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

Singer Koit Toome, who rejected a Center Party proposal to take up the position of culture minister in the Reform/Center coalition sworn-in last month, is still a member of the Isamaa Party.

Online portal Delfi wrote (link in Estonian) on Wednesday that when Kaja Kallas' coalition was being formed, Tanel Kiik (Center) contaced Toome, who has represented Estonia twice at the Eurovision Song Contest, offering him the culture minister position.

"We took a conscious approach with the party to think outside the box," Kiik explained. Koit Toome pondered the offer and discussed it with his family, but rejected it in the end.

What Kiik and the Center Party didn't know, ERR reports, is that Toome is still officially a member of the Isamaa Party, now in opposition. According to the commercial register, Koit Toome joined Res Publica (one of Isamaa's two forerunner parties) back in 2003.

Res Publica merged with Pro Patria in 2006, to become IRL, rebranded to Isamaa in 2018. Toome is still a member of the party through all the changes, albeit not an active on.

Toome has not run as a candidate - a common occurence among singers and others from the world of arts, as well as sportspeople, regardless of any actual political acumen they may or may not have - at any elections. The Political Party Funding Surveillance Committee (ERJK), the body responsible for monitoring party finances, said that Toome also hasn't made any donations to the party since 2013, nor has he paid his membership fee.

Anneli Ott (Center) ultimately became the minister of culture in the new administration.

Popular figures are often attractive to parties in the run up to elections, where they can serve to run as "flagship" candidates, attracting votes and then, due to the workings of the d'Hondt system of proportional representation used in Estonia, seeing excess votes distributed to candidates lower on the list, who would have been unlikely to get a seat in their own right.

Political leaders can also serve the same function, since if they get appointed ministers, they must then vacate their Riigikogu seat, which is then allocated to the next candidate on the list.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Defense minister: Narva key to national security

14:30

Road accident total figures fall, though fatalities rise

14:22

MEP: EU inaction on Navalny emboldening Russia

14:10

Russian plane flies in Estonian airspace without permission

13:50

Liimets says Estonia to attend 17+1 meeting with China

13:16

Education minister: Vaccinating teachers to start mid-February

13:13

Finnish government agrees on mandatory coronavirus testing

12:55

PERH chief of medicine attacked leaving work

12:43

Map: Israel, UAE still have world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

12:18

Teacher: Years of distance learning will leave knowledge gaps

11:55

Foreign and security policy in the new Estonian coalition agreement

11:26

Jüri Ratas: I now have more time for sauna and family

11:06

Estonia imposes upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine at 70 Updated

11:03

Health Board: 673 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

10:56

Layoffs the leading cause for job loss in 2020

10:32

Center culture minister candidate Toome is still Isamaa member

10:16

COVID-19 case delays Kanepi and Kontaveit's Australian tournaments

09:26

Coronavirus spreading in schools, markets in Tartu

08:51

Doctor who vaccinated Russian diplomat ahead of schedule loses job

08:31

Loss of population minister position leads to relocation of seven officials

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: