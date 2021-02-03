Health Board investigating MP who ignored coronavirus rules

The Health Board will launch misdemeanor proceedings against member of the Riigikogu Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) who was required to self-isolate due to coronavirus but did not follow the rules.

In mid-January, several members of Isamaa's Riigikogu faction tested positive for coronavirus. Director General of the Health Board Üllar Lanno personally called faction leader Priit Sibul and explained that those infected and their close contacts must self-isolate.

Kokk did not follow the rules and took part in a council meeting in Jõgeva and also met with several councilors before the meeting. On January 17, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Although the Health Board has known for several weeks that Kokk ignored the rules, the agency did not rush to start proceedings.

The Health Board initiated misdemeanor proceedings against Kokk on January 29. The case is under investigation and the Health Board has not said how long it will take.

"We will comment on the ongoing procedures when they are over," said Merilin Vernik, a media relations specialist at the Health Board.

--

