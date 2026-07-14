Estonia weighs limits on bulk communications‑data retention

Justice and Digital Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) has sent the government a draft law that would end telecom companies' obligation to collect people's communications data on a mass scale at the state's request.

The ministry notes in the explanatory memorandum that the aim is to change Estonia's communications‑data regime so that people's fundamental rights are protected in line with EU law — meaning the current state‑mandated, large‑scale retention of communications data will be discontinued.

In criminal proceedings, only communications data collected for commercial purposes and data needed for investigating a specific crime (the so‑called "quick freeze" mechanism) may be used as evidence, the ministry explained.

In misdemeanor proceedings, communications data may be used only in cases of serious or organized offenses.

"For extreme situations that threaten the security of society or the survival of the state, a narrowly limited possibility for short‑term, broader data retention is foreseen — but only with a justified decision by the government and with the involvement of the Riigikogu," the ministry added.

The ministry said the amendment resolves practical problems that have arisen regarding communications‑data requests and the use of such data in criminal and misdemeanor proceedings.

The bill concerns only the retrieval of technical communications data from telecom operators — specifically data needed to identify an end user, as well as the retention and retrieval of traffic and location data. It does not regulate access to the content of communications sessions (such as messages, calls, or uploaded/downloaded files).

Under current law, Estonia allows the use of communications data in criminal and misdemeanor proceedings based on a general, uniform retention obligation imposed on telecom operators.

The ministry points out that the Court of Justice of the European Union and Estonia's Supreme Court have ruled that using generally and uniformly retained traffic and location data in criminal proceedings is not permitted, as it does not meet EU requirements for personal‑data and privacy protection. The only exceptions are data needed to identify an electronic communications service user and IP‑address data.

"The amendments provide clearer protection for people's communications data and establish clear procedural rules for law‑enforcement authorities on how such data may be used in criminal and misdemeanor proceedings," the memorandum states.

Going forward, only data needed to identify an electronic communications service user and IP‑address data will be retained generally and uniformly. The general retention obligation for phone and mobile‑service traffic and location data will be abolished.

Communications data are data associated with the provision of electronic communications services that give background or additional information about the service and are created or processed in the service provider's information systems. Such data include, for example, the source and destination of a message or other communication, device location data, date, time, duration, size, route, format, protocol used, compression type, and other electronic‑communications metadata.

Communications data do not include the content of messages.

Only commercially collected data may be used in proceedings

In future, law‑enforcement authorities will be able to request communications data needed to identify a user and use data that telecom operators retain for commercial purposes.

To ensure that commercially retained data are available for a specific investigation, authorities will be able to request their rapid preservation ("quick freeze").

The bill also provides narrowly defined, short‑term grounds for retaining data to combat very serious crime (such as crimes against humanity, war crimes, terrorism, human trafficking, crimes against the state, illegal handling of narcotics, corruption, money laundering, participation in a criminal organization, illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives, and other dangerous or organized crime).

For combating very serious crime, targeted temporary retention may be ordered by the government based on specific geographic areas where serious crime levels are significantly higher than usual.

For national‑security purposes, temporary retention may be ordered by the government when the state faces an elevated or immediate threat.

Data retained for national‑security purposes cannot be used in criminal proceedings; they may be used only in administrative procedures related to national security.

Administrative burden for telecom operators will increase

According to the explanatory memorandum, telecom operators' administrative burden will increase because the amendment introduces a different retention regime. Instead of uniformly retaining all data, operators must distinguish between data needed to identify users and traffic/location data, including possible targeted retention for combating crime and general retention for national‑security purposes.

The ministry notes that administrative burden will arise from changes needed to implement the new regulation and from ongoing costs related to retention and differentiated access.

"If we assume that the process of making and responding to data requests does not become more complex, the additional burden will be temporary. Even now, operators retain data both under state‑mandated obligations and for commercial purposes," the ministry added.

Telecom operators will need to review and update their data‑retention processes and rules, and adjust procedures for handling requests and releasing data. They may also need to update electronic interfaces used for submitting requests.

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