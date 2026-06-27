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Interior minister backs court oversight for phone, email account searches

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Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200), with Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) in the background.
Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200), with Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) in the background. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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The Ministry of the Interior is backing a proposal to require court oversight before authorities can search the contents of phones, email accounts or other digital devices.

The Interior Ministry supports a Justice and Digital Affairs Ministry proposal to create clearer legal rules for collecting evidence from email accounts and smart devices in criminal investigations.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said proposed legislation by the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs should explicitly reflect principles derived from Court of Justice (ECJ) case law, in order to prevent the unlawful collection of evidence.

"To protect people's personal data and privacy, the Interior Ministry proposes creating a separate legal framework for examining the contents of digital devices," he added.

According to Taro, searching a modern smartphone typically constitutes a major intrusion into privacy, as such devices almost always contain messages, documents, photos, contacts, location data and other information that provide a detailed picture of a person's private life.

"Therefore, the Interior Ministry proposes that searches of digital devices in criminal proceedings follow the same principles as searches under the Code of Criminal Procedure and generally be subject to court oversight," he said, noting that in the Estonian justice system, searches and wiretaps have long since required a court warrant.

The minister also stressed the need to distinguish between seizing a device, copying its data and accessing its contents.

"Seizing a digital device and copying its contents must remain up to investigative authorities to ensure evidence is preserved," he said, specifying that court oversight should apply when investigators begin reviewing the data stored on a device.

Minister backs voluntary sharing

Even so, Taro said people should still be allowed to voluntarily show investigators specific messages, documents or other information, not in lieu of general judicial oversight but, for example, to refute a suspicion.

The Interior Ministry also cautioned that proposals to copy or filter only selected data before reviewing a device are not technically feasible because investigators cannot know in advance which data will be relevant.

The Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs sought the Interior Ministry's feedback as it prepares the legislative intent for a future bill.

The Justice Ministry's proposal would set rules for collecting evidence from email accounts and devices and create a clearer framework for electronic evidence.

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Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

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