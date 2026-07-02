X!

Ministry drops plan to hide past party affiliation in commercial register

News
e-Business Register.
e-Business Register. Source: Screenshot
News

The Ministry of Justice initially planned to amend the law governing the business register so that, without a legitimate interest, it would no longer be possible to see which political party a person had previously belonged to.

At present, anyone can use the business register's online portal to see whether a person belongs to a political party and whether they have previously been a member of another party. The Ministry of Justice initially sought to change that through amendments to the Commercial Code.

Under an earlier version of the draft legislation, anyone wishing to see which political party a person had previously belonged to would have needed to demonstrate a legitimate interest, according to the ministry, and submit a public records request.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed to ERR that the provision was indeed included in the draft bill but was later removed and that there are no plans to pursue it further.

In early June, the Ministry of Finance announced that it was preparing changes to the use of the beneficial ownership register, under which the data would no longer be freely accessible to everyone, as it is now.

At the time, Ministry of Finance Deputy Secretary General Evelyn Liivamägi said the proposed changes were intended to strike a better balance between transparency, anti-money laundering efforts and the protection of individuals' privacy.

At the end of the month, it emerged that Pakosta had not approved the Ministry of Finance's draft legislation. She also said that the regulation should more clearly specify the controller responsible for processing personal data and recommended preparing guidance for officials on how to assess whether a requester has a legitimate interest. However, she advised against including such guidance in the draft legislation itself, as it could conflict with guidance issued by the Data Protection Inspectorate or the European Data Protection Board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:08

Progress made on Tapa-Tartu electrification, though Valga line will have to wait

16:40

Expert: Parties should push Estonian presidential race forward

16:07

Marine biologist: Water quality at Estonian beaches no cause for concern

15:25

Elenger and Alexela will lower gas prices in August

15:05

Regional airports set for operational handover under new plan

14:42

Justice chancellor: I have not agreed to any presidential nomination

14:40

Record number of applications filed for university programs

14:02

Estonian cheesemaker Andre Farm pulls out of major supermarket chains

13:59

Study: Most bicycle and scooter accidents happen on the same intersections

12:43

Center Party chair says SDE rushed justice chancellor presidential proposal

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.07

Expert: Russia's western rail ban an attempt to direct more goods to its ports

01.07

Ruhnu residents sought to join Sweden after Estonia regained independence

01.07

Russia temporarily closes rail border crossings with Estonia, Latvia and Finland Updated

01.07

Estonia releases images of Russian civilian vessel armed with machine guns

08:17

Tallinn's population decreases as net migration turns negative

01.07

Estonia moves to let citizens of NATO countries serve in national defense roles

01.07

Photos: Trolleybus services return to Tallinn

01.07

President's adviser received a phishing call from Russian hoaxers

01.07

Estonian police relax mobile speed camera fine threshold

01.07

Government seeks mandatory blocking of Estonia‑number spoofing scam calls

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo