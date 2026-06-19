Estonia's data protector blasts sex offender website as private criminal database

The Data Protection Inspectorate (AKI) is demanding that the website ettevaatust.ee remove criminals' names, photos and references to court rulings. The agency finds that the site amounts to an unauthorized privately run criminal records database.

The website ettevaatust.ee, created by the nonprofit organization Ettevaatust, compiles profiles of sex offenders and perpetrators of domestic violence, allowing users to view offenders' details along with direct links to the criminal records database.

AKI ordered the practice to stop, saying the site effectively functions as an alternative criminal records database.

"A criminal records database — this resembles a criminal records database more than anything else — may only be maintained by the state or under state supervision," said Pille Lehis, the agency's director general.

Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said the website creates a misleading impression of being comprehensive.

"There are 6,400 people who are permanently banned from working with or having contact with children. In addition, another 5,000 people have temporary bans on working with children. This handful of people listed there creates a completely misleading sense of security in society. Something like this cannot be allowed," the minister said.

Only links to articles published in the media may remain on the website, as journalism has a separate legal basis for publishing such information.

AKI explained that news articles provide added value through analysis, descriptions and context, rather than simply displaying a list of offenders.

By contrast, publicly accessible registers of a similar nature, such as debt default registries, are permitted because the public interest is justified, Lehis said, and specific provisions in the Personal Data Protection Act apply to them. These concern economic relationships where the publication of personal data is strictly regulated.

"There must be a legal basis for any processing of personal data. If we are talking about information portals or debt default registries, there is a legitimate interest there," Lehis said.

According to Lehis, maintaining the ettevaatust.ee website would not be justified even if there were greater public interest in it because, in AKI's view, it is still a registry that may only be maintained by the state. But what if the site's search engine, photos and dates of birth were removed — could it then continue operating?

"That would have to be assessed separately. But if it still says, 'Pille Lehis — this or that section of the Penal Code, convicted of this offense,' then in reality it's exactly the same thing," the director general said.

The website's operator must comply with the inspectorate's order by June 29. The agency said it believes the most likely outcome will simply be restricting access to the website. The site's original co-founder influencer Mallu Mariann Treimann-Legrant disagreed with the decision.

"Why does this need to be regulated? Why does the state have such an overwhelming need to protect criminals? I'm not talking about some random pickpocket. I'm talking about criminals who destroy the lives of small children forever, who destroy women's lives forever. Why do they need protection?" Treimann-Legrant said.

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