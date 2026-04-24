X!

Alar Lehesmets: There is no mass phone surveillance in Estonia

Opinion
Alar Lehesmets.
Alar Lehesmets. Source: Prosecutor's Office
Opinion

In Estonia, approximately 500 surveillance warrants per year are issued in criminal proceedings for phone tapping, and there is no uncontrolled or mass surveillance, writes prosecutor Alar Lehesmets.

In criminal proceedings, a phone may be wiretapped only with court authorization. Based on the prosecutor's application, the court verifies that the measures are unavoidable, justified, and proportionate. Conducting surveillance measures is one of the legally permitted methods of collecting evidence in criminal proceedings, similar to searches or interrogations.

Surveillance activities are subject to a strict regulatory framework and oversight by prosecutors, the courts, and the Chancellor of Justice, to ensure that surveillance measures are used only when absolutely necessary and when the need to protect the legal interest harmed by the investigated crime outweighs the infringement of an individual's fundamental rights.

Last year, courts issued approximately 500 authorizations for phone-tapping measures in criminal proceedings. This is comparable to previous years. In 11 cases, the court denied authorization. A single authorization may cover multiple phones.

At the same time, there are typically between 12,000 and 13,000 criminal cases at the pretrial stage, and all surveillance measures (including wiretapping) are connected to 179 criminal cases—primarily involving drug crimes, money laundering, and criminal organizations. In other words, surveillance measures are used in less than two percent of criminal cases, and phone tapping occurs in even fewer proceedings.

All communications sessions are recorded during wiretapping. As a result, conversations that are not relevant to the criminal case may also be recorded. Because calls usually involve two parties, statements made by a person not involved in the criminal proceedings are inevitably captured. If such a person is identified during the proceedings and the monitoring of their call significantly infringed upon their private and family life, they are informed accordingly.

It is important to note that notifications about surveillance measures are carried out by surveillance authorities and in accordance with the applicable procedures. In some cases, the interests of the criminal proceedings may require delaying the notification. Decisions to postpone notification are made after careful consideration and occur with the authorization of either the Prosecutor's Office or the court.

If a phone call does not contain sensitive private information — for example, if someone orders a pizza, discusses general work-related matters (such as an unpleasant experience with a client), or seeks additional information about a vehicle sales listing — notification generally does not follow. A person subject to surveillance measures receives this information in the course of the criminal proceedings.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Estonian engineers hoping to offer logistics services on the moon with Cube Rover

17:01

Supreme Court: Vaccine mandate didn't violate ambulance crews' rights

16:43

Coop Pank enters Estonia's booming investment services market

16:30

Minors are not allowed to mow lawns as paid job in Estonia

16:15

Alar Lehesmets: There is no mass phone surveillance in Estonia

16:07

Viljandi house may get plaque commemorating its Jewish heritage

16:00

Dispute between ministers stalls Estonia's anti–money laundering bill

15:59

Gallery: NYC, Stockholm artists probe how history is staged in Tallinn show

15:40

Estonia wants Patarei Museum name to focus on communist crimes

15:25

Estonian native chickens show remarkable genetic continuity

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.04

Tallinn's Cinamon T1 IMAX cinema closed Updated

23.04

Baltic states, Poland protest Russian removal of deportations memorial

23.04

'Stalker' filming location in Tallinn makes European film heritage list

23.04

EKRE MP suggests no-divorce marriage as birth rate fix, drawing criticism

22.04

FSB recruits residents of Estonia online: how it works

23.04

Estonia's nuclear energy developer baffled by grid operator's gas-fired plants plan

23.04

Labor Inspectorate sees no legal basis for LHV's staff replacement plan

22.04

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

09:28

Ministry reminds Muslim community of law on religious slaughter of livestock

22.04

Estonia court rules police buildings may be photographed from public street

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo