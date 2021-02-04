MEP: EU inaction on Navalny emboldening Russia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Riho Terras MEP (Isamaa). Source: ERR
News

MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) says European inaction in the aftermath of the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will serve only to make Moscow bolder in its actions.

Terras said: "There is no democracy or rule of law in the Russian context here. The country tried to assassinate one of its own citizens (i.e. Navalny-ed.) and then sentenced him to prison."

The EU, including Estonia, must take concrete action to hammer this message home, Terras added, with the use of a fresh round of tougher sanctions required rather than just words.

Navalny was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison Tuesday. Navalny had a suspended sentence to his name already, having been convicted of embezzlement, but this was converted to real jail time after his return from Germany last month.

Navalny had been recuperating in Germany after last August's Novichok poison attack, thought to have been the work of the FSB, Russia's main internal security service and which saw him fall violently ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk.

Russian authorities had threatened him with jail if he returned to the country; mass demonstrations in his support have been taking place across Russia.

Specific to the EU is also energy dependency, Terras added.

"Russia's corrupt regime, which is terrorizing its own people, is taking advantage of the fact that they are an important supplier of energy raw materials to Europe. They are trying to force the international community to accept a situation in which human rights and democracy have been sidelined, because day-to-day relations with Russia are necessary. Acceptance of this course of action by the EU will only make Russia more courageous," Terras continued.

"As Navalny said, Putin is trying to intimidate the Russian people - not just Europe," Terras added, paraphrasing a statement Navalny, who was denied legal representation, made in court himself.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Defense minister: Narva key to national security

14:30

Road accident total figures fall, though fatalities rise

14:22

MEP: EU inaction on Navalny emboldening Russia

14:10

Russian plane flies in Estonian airspace without permission

13:50

Liimets says Estonia to attend 17+1 meeting with China

13:16

Education minister: Vaccinating teachers to start mid-February

13:13

Finnish government agrees on mandatory coronavirus testing

12:55

PERH chief of medicine attacked leaving work

12:43

Map: Israel, UAE still have world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

12:18

Teacher: Years of distance learning will leave knowledge gaps

11:55

Foreign and security policy in the new Estonian coalition agreement

11:26

Jüri Ratas: I now have more time for sauna and family

11:06

Estonia imposes upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine at 70 Updated

11:03

Health Board: 673 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

10:56

Layoffs the leading cause for job loss in 2020

10:32

Center culture minister candidate Toome is still Isamaa member

10:16

COVID-19 case delays Kanepi and Kontaveit's Australian tournaments

09:26

Coronavirus spreading in schools, markets in Tartu

08:51

Doctor who vaccinated Russian diplomat ahead of schedule loses job

08:31

Loss of population minister position leads to relocation of seven officials

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: