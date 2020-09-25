news

MEP: National defense loan not completely unrealistic ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
MEP Riho Terras.
MEP Riho Terras. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Commander and current MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) said politicians should listen to the opinion of (EDF) leadership when making national defense plans, and that borrowing for national defense is not necessarily a bad idea. Terras made his remarks in the light of finance minister Martin Helme's plan to borrow to invest in air defense and coastal defense systems.

Terras told ETV politics interview show "Esimene stuudio" on Thursday that: "There has been debate lately about taking a loan for national defense and I think a national defense loan would not be a completely unthinkable act."

Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) has recently expressed desire to take out a loan for defense spending, investing most into coastal and air defense, leading to members of coalition partner Isamaa to raise concern over the coming state budget.

Terras said he agrees with Helme: "If you're asking me, then yes, we should borrow. For what, first of all? I cannot argue with experts who say coastal defenses are a necessity. I think a long-distance missile - capable of use on land and sea- is necessary, and it would intimidate any who dare approach. Long-range missiles, possibly multipurpose, are always worth the investment; it is always the right thing."

Terras said it is not all that unusual that a finance minister would get involved in national defense talks, in regards to state budget planning.

He said: "I think this debate is normal, it has always been. There is no budget discussion where parties do not argue and try to find the strongest position. If this quarrel leads to more funding for national defense, that is awesome."

The former EDF head assesses that defense spending could do with more funding either way.

Terras said: "To me, in today's security environment where all things collapse, where we have rifts within unions and outside pressure, Estonia should seriously consider raising the budget higher than 2 percent of GDP, to 3 percent for example. At the same time, I think Mailis Reps (Minister of Education and Research - ed.) wants more funding for science, teachers want higher wages too."

Terras said politicians should listen to the commander of the EDF (Martin Herem - ed.) above all else when it comes to defense spending. "All ideas and opinions these politicians hold are legitimate, ones think one way, others the other way. In my assessment, it is very important to listen to the EDF commander. I am convinced that Maj. Gen. Herem will not state a politically biased opinion, but the one he considers right and he has always shown that. And his opinion should be heard. Whether it is followed is a political question."

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) confirmed on September 17 that the state budget plan will be presented to the Riigikogu by September 30, after which loan plans, among many things, will be debated and voted on.

The Minister of Defense, Jüri Luik, is in the same party as Terras - Isamaa - but recently said that Martin Helme should not be interfering in defense procurement issues.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

language day

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:03

MEP: National defense loan not completely unrealistic

15:55

Price and quality of masks vary widely in Estonian pharmacies

15:46

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania extend sanctions on Belarusian officials

15:32

In case you missed it: September 19-25

15:04

Latvian National Library opens exhibition for Jaan Kross centennial

14:39

Police and Border Guard Board to unleash Terror on criminals

14:05

SDE youth wants to define marriage as gender-neutral union in Constitution

13:49

Eesti Post supervisory board dismisses CEO Ansi Arumeel

13:23

Football Association asks UEFA for extension on venue confirmation

12:59

Lithuanian minister: Rail Baltic management model poses threat to continuity Updated

12:57

Kontaveit and Kanepi could meet in third round of French Open

12:31

Justice minister: Government has power to make mask-wearing mandatory

11:41

Estonia allocates €50,000 to alleviate humanitarian crisis in Yemen

11:17

Health Board: 42 new cases of coronavirus recorded in last 24 hours

11:06

Tourism sector hopes for rapid reopening of Finnish border

10:41

Minister of Social Affairs: We want to avoid closing the country

10:37

Tourists from Estonia cannot visit Finland from Monday Updated

10:14

Riigikogu members sign international letter condemning Belarus violence

09:52

Video: Flora thorugh in Europa League qualifier on penalties

09:23

Ratings: Coronavirus handling may be behind Center losing ground to Reform

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: