Prime minister offers condolences after Ukraine plane crash

Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) has offered his condolences to Ukraine following a military plane crash near Kharkiv which has cost 22 lives.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the Ukrainian transportation plane crash near Kharkiv," the prime minister tweeted Saturday.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and the people of Ukraine," Ratas went on.

Interfax has reported that the crash involved an Antonov An-26 transport plane carrying army cadets which came down near Chuhuiv, about 40km southeast of Kharkiv.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the Ukrainian transportation plane crash near #Kharkiv. My heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and the people of Ukraine. — Jüri Ratas (@ratasjuri) September 26, 2020

Latest news report in English by @RFERL on the military Antonov-26 aircraft crash near #Chuhuiv, #Kharkiv region, east #Ukraine. The crash killed at least 22 people of 28 onboard:https://t.co/UKECfAvf2J — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) September 25, 2020

Estonia's Ministry of Defense has also expressed its regrets over the accident.

Twenty-eight people were on-board the plane when it crashed, at least 22 of whom were killed, with two more seriously injured.

Our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the tragic military plane crash near #Kharkiv. We stand by our #Ukrainian brothers at this time of grief. @DefenceU @Mariana_Betsa — MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) September 26, 2020

--

