news

Prime minister offers condolences after Ukraine plane crash ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center)
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) has offered his condolences to Ukraine following a military plane crash near Kharkiv which has cost 22 lives.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the Ukrainian transportation plane crash near Kharkiv," the prime minister tweeted Saturday.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and the people of Ukraine," Ratas went on. 

Interfax has reported that the crash involved an Antonov An-26 transport plane carrying army cadets which came down near Chuhuiv, about 40km southeast of Kharkiv.

Estonia's Ministry of Defense has also expressed its regrets over the accident.

Twenty-eight people were on-board the plane when it crashed, at least 22 of whom were killed, with two more seriously injured. 

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

language day

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:21

Prime minister offers condolences after Ukraine plane crash

12:46

NATO battlegroup integration exercise begins in Tapa, other locations

12:01

Health Board: 47 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:47

Nordica could face bankruptcy by year-end

09:42

President: Pandemic has shone light on unfairness in global society

25.09

Survey: How did you get news, information during the emergency situation?

25.09

Residence permit card can be applied for through online self-service portal

25.09

Reform Party to elect new board and chairman on November 14

25.09

Pharmaceutical wholesaler brothers' machinations perplex authorities

25.09

Automated COVID-19 robot caller notifies 800 contacts in first week

25.09

Tallinn orders schools to postpone start of pre-school to January

25.09

Interview | Jaak Aaviksoo: Politics far more complicated than science

25.09

Government not reached budget agreement, discussions continue next week

25.09

MEP: National defense loan not completely unrealistic

25.09

Price and quality of masks vary widely in Estonian pharmacies

25.09

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania extend sanctions on Belarusian officials

25.09

In case you missed it: September 19-25

25.09

Latvian National Library opens exhibition for Jaan Kross centennial

25.09

Police and Border Guard Board to unleash Terror on criminals

25.09

SDE youth wants to define marriage as gender-neutral union in Constitution

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: